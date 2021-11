One killed, at least two injured in blast at Lasbela's RCD Highway

LASBELA (Dunya News) – A bomb exploded in Lasbela district of Balochistan on Monday night, killing at least one people and wounding two others.

According to the details, a Vigo vehicle exploded near Shakir Hotel on the main RCD highway in Lasbela district of Balochistan. One person was killed and two others were severely injured due to the blast.

Police said that the deceased was identified as Awaran businessman Mir Akram Sajidi.