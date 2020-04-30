Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman said that the use of force is disastrous for the state.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Former Ruet-e-Halal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman said on Monday that the some government officials lied regarding banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) demand for expulsion of French ambassador and the closure of the embassy.

Talking to media outside Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on Monday, he said that the use of force is disastrous for the state. He said Ulemas from all over the country had asked them to play their role in the talks.

The former Ruet-e-Halal Committee Chairman while terming the statements of some government officials that the banned TLP had demanded the expulsion of the French ambassador, the closure of the embassy, a blatant lie said that lies were spoken about the negotiations with the banned TLP.

He said whatever was being shown had nothing to do with reality, adding the representatives of the government also had no link to this but it was not appropriate for government officials to lie.

Mufti Muneeb went on to say that the banned TLP’s leadership had complained of being deceived by the government in the past those who had been threatening government the protesters of establishing the writ of the state were ignorant.

Earlier today, residents of Rawalpindi breathed a sigh of relief as roads, markets and schools reopened after 10 days following an agreement between government and banned outfit.

The containers and barricades had been removed from all roads between Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Meanwhile, Murree Road and Faizabad Interchange have been cleared for traffic. The authorities had also restored the Metro Bus service in Rawalpindi.

It merits mention that the main points of the agreement between the government and the banned TLP have come to light according to which the banned TLP will not hold a long march or sit-in in the future but will be allowed to hold political activities while the release of Saad Rizvi will be decided by the courts.

According to sources, the workers of banned TLP will be released after legal procedure while the government will commit to global measures to prevent blasphemy, including Banned TLP workers will remain peaceful.