Manzoor Wasan's prediction on incumbent govt's future

KARACHI (Dunya News) – While giving new prediction, Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wassan said that the time of selectors has been over and time of elected has started now.

It is pertinent to mention here that PPP senior leader Manzoor Wassan is famous for predicting political speculations.

Advising the current government, the PPP leader said that the selectors should offer prayers because this month seems me as dangerous for them.

He also predicted that the next government in country may be formed by the PPP and the PML-N together as well as they may be sit in the opposition benches but it will be decided after the elections and seats of the parties.

“I see future of the players as bright but the future of ‘Kaptan (Imran Khan) as fade’. Some ministers do not agree with Imran Khan’s decisions,” he added.

“I have experienced that deep friends leaves in the difficult time. When the boat is about to sink, they leave after making lame excuses. I see the fate of PTI is worst in coming days. During this time, the PPP will win the elections from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The beginning of change always starts from Balochistan, then Punjab and then the center.”