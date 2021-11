WAZIRABAD (Dunya News) – Protestors of the banned outfit have left the GT Road and moved their protest to nearby park after agreement with the government.

The protestors have also vacated Rescue 1122 and Khidmat Markaz 15 while GT Road near Wazirabad has also been opened for traffic.

However, the authorities have still not removed containers from both sides of the bridge on Chenab River and roads leading to Gujrat and Islamabad.

Meanwhile, residents of Rawalpindi breathed a sigh of relief as roads, markets and schools reopened after 10 days following an agreement between government and banned outfit.

According to details, the containers and barricades have been removed from all roads between Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Meanwhile, Murree Road and Faizabad Interchange have been cleared for traffic. The authorities have also restored the Metro Bus service in Rawalpindi.

The containers and barricades have been removed from all roads between Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Meanwhile, Murree Road and Faizabad Interchange have been cleared for traffic. The authorities have also restored the Metro Bus service in Rawalpindi.

It merits mention that the main points of the agreement between the government and the banned TLP have come to light according to which the banned TLP will not hold a long march or sit-in in the future but will be allowed to hold political activities while the release of Saad Rizvi will be decided by the courts.

According to sources, the workers of banned TLP will be released after legal procedure while the government will commit to global measures to prevent blasphemy, including Banned TLP workers will remain peaceful.