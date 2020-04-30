Pakistan gives importance to its relations with Australia: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has expressed Pakistan’s desire to strengthen bilateral relations with Australia in the fields of economy, trade, education, defense, agriculture and science and technology.

In a telephonic conversation with Australian counterpart Marise Payne, he said Pakistan gives importance to its relations with Australia.

Discussing the situation in Afghanistan, the Foreign Minister said the international community must take concrete steps for the humanitarian and economic assistance of the Afghan people. He said the world community will have to take decisions regarding Afghanistan keeping in view the challenges and prospects there.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said being a close neighbor, Pakistan has been most affected because of violence in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan extended help for safe evacuation of about twenty one thousand nationals of thirty seven countries from Afghanistan.