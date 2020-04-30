Dry weather expected in most parts of country

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 12 hours.

However, rain thunderstorm and light snowfall over the mountains is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain is expected in Srinagar, Anantnag and Shopian while partly cloudy and dry weather is expected in Jammu, Leh, Pulwama and Baramula.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning

Islamabad and Peshawar eleven degree centigrade, Lahore sixteen, Karachi twenty, Quetta and Muzafarabad nine, Gilgit five and Murree eight degree centigrade.