ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A gas leakage blast claimed one life and injured five in Islamabad’s sector H-13 on Sunday.

According to details, due to the blast one person died on the spot meanwhile three women and two men were critically injured and taken to the hospital.



As per the sources issued by the police, the person who died was identified as Shah Jahan whereas amongst the five people who were seriously wounded got recognized as Dr Kamal Ghani, Rawaid, Kashmala, Nausheen and Mughla Humayun.