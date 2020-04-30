Political opponents running movement to ‘protect looting’: Murad Saeed

SWABI (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has said that political opponents have no concern for the people and they are just running a movement to ‘protect looting’.

Addressing a function in Marghuz area of Swabi, Murad Saeed said that inflation is an international issue and the people should be ashamed who are blaming PTI government for inflation. “In the tenure of ‘easy load’ government, there was terrorism and the people of Malakand became homeless and the Swabi people provided us their homes. I am really grateful to them,” he added.

The minister further said that if the ‘pickle party’ announces the dates of the public gathering, then these people cannot hold such gathering. “When people were associated terrorism with Islam, then Imran Khan came and said that Islam is a religion of peace,” he maintained.

Murad Saeed said that the previous governments robbed the people but Imran Khan gave free medical treatment to the people and provided health cards all over Punjab in December. “Peace was restored in our Swabi under the security forces and Imran Khan’s government while the people’s jobs were opened and tourists came here as well as Swabi received foreign exchange.”

He further said that trade avenues are open with CPEC, adding that ‘pickle parties’ talk about inflation and sugar, even sugar mills belong to Zardari and Sharifs. “If you love the people, then make sugar cheaper, you love only the future of your children. Nawaz Sharif went for treatment but has not received any medicine so far.”