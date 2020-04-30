Policy of tolerance should not be considered weakness, warns CM Buzdar

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar has warned that its policy of tolerance should not be considered the weakness.

He said while presiding over a meeting to review the law and order situation in the province in Lahore on Saturday. He has directed to take all possible measures for safeguarding the life and property of the people as it is the topmost responsibility of the state.

The chief minister warned that its policy of tolerance should not be considered the weakness. “Our religion gives us a lesson of peace as there is no room of torturous and violent behaviour in it. The government will fulfil its responsibility to maintain the law and order situation in the province.”

CM Buzdar gave necessary instructions to the concerned authorities for keeping the law and order situation normal. The meeting reviewed the initiatives taken by the present government.

Provincial Minister Prosecution Ch Zaheerud Din, SACM for Information Hasaan Khawar, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Principal Secretary to CM and concerned officials were present on this occasion.