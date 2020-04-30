NA-133 by-poll: Nomination papers of PTI's Jamshed Cheema rejected

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday rejected the nomination papers of PTI candidate Jamshed Iqbal Cheema for NA-133 by-election .

During a hearing of petition regarding rejection of nomination papers, PML-N’s Naseer Bhatta argued that Bilal Hussain – the proposer of Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife Musarrat Jamshed Cheema – is a resident of NA-130, while the constituency of election is NA-133. Under section 60 of the Election Act, the proposer should be belonged to the election’s constituency. Under the election rules, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife are not qualified for contesting election. The nomination papers of Jamshed and Musarrat should be rejected.

Announcing the decision over matter of NA-133 by-election, the ECP rejected the nomination papers of PTI candidate Jamshed Cheema and his wife.

The returning officer said that the proposer of the PTI’s Jamshed Cheema and his wife is not from NA 133.

A day earlier, the ECP took a notice of code of conduct violation by the candidates in NA-133 by-election. The Returning Officer (RO) sought clarification from PTI’s Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, PML-N’s Shaista Pervaiz Malik and PPP’s Ch Aslam Gill as well as sought reply from the three candidates on November 1.

The ECP has issued notices to the candidates for placing panaflex banners and billboards in the constituency above the required size.

It may be recalled that senior PML-N leader Pervaiz Malik had passed away due to illness after which by-elections were announced in this constituency.

In the 2018 elections, PML-N s Pervaiz Malik had won with more than 89,000 votes, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ejaz Chaudhary had secured more than 77,000 votes.

The Election Commission had fixed Dec 5 for by-poll in NA-133 and also issued code of conduct.

The ECP notification says: “No government or authority shall post or transfer any official in the district where the schedule for byelection in NA-133 is announced till the publication of name of returned candidate. No government functionary or elected representative including a local government functionary shall announce any development scheme for the constituency where election is under process till Dec 5.”

Candidates can file their nominations till Oct 25. Scrutiny of the papers will be done on Oct 30 and an appeal.