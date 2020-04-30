The premier will take nation into confidence over law and order situation

ISLAMABAD (Dunay News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Saturday is holding a meeting with religious scholars to discuss ongoing protest of banned outfit across the country.



Sources told that the premier will take nation into confidence over law and order situation in the country while the ulemas will also put forward their views.



Federal ministers and scholars from different school of thoughts are present in the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the nation over protest of banned outfit has been postponed for the time being.

