LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid on Saturday said that coronavirus vaccination campaign will be made successful as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Yasmin Rashid inaugurated vaccination center at Patiala House and inspected the vaccination process.

The minister said that coronavirus has severely affected economy of the country.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Planning and Chairman National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Asad Umar on Saturday has told he is happy to report that seven crore people have now received at least one dose while four crore are fully vaccinated in Pakistan.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the minister said, “The yearend target for 2021 was to vaccinate seven crore people.” With two months to go, we will meet and exceed the target, he hoped.