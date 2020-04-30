Trains to and from Rawalpindi and Lahore have been canceled

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Railways has rerouted and canceled several passenger trains due to a protest by the banned organization.

According to a spokesperson for the railways, trains to and from Rawalpindi and Peshawar have been rerouted via Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Basal, Kandian, Sangla Hill and Lahore.

Earlier, National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday unanimously resolved to guard sovereignty of the state from all internal and external threats and to not allow banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) to challenge its writ in any way.

The consensus was reached at the NSC meeting convened under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Friday.

The meeting was attended by relevant Federal Cabinet members, National Security Adviser, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, all three Services Chiefs, DGs of ISI, IB and FIA, and senior civil and military officers.