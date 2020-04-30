PM had to take the nation into confidence regarding protests by the banned organization.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the nation over protest of banned outfit has been postponed for the time being.

According to details, the premier had to take the nation into confidence regarding protests by the banned organization after meeting Ulema where he would apprise the religious scholars about the ongoing situation of the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that while talking to the media, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had said that PM Imran Khan will take the nation into confidence over the matter. “His address would be the statement of the entire government,” he said.

Earlier, National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday unanimously resolved to guard sovereignty of the state from all internal and external threats and to not allow banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) to challenge its writ in any way.

The consensus was reached at the NSC meeting convened under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Friday.

The meeting was attended by relevant Federal Cabinet members, National Security Adviser, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, all three Services Chiefs, DGs of ISI, IB and FIA, and senior civil and military officers.