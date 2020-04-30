All issues should be resolved through dialogue: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE (Dunya News) – President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif has urged government to hold talks with banned outfit.

Shehbaz Sharif, in a statement, said that issues should be resolved through dialogue. He added that government has done nothing other than filing cases against political opponents in last three years.

Earlier, National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday unanimously resolved to guard sovereignty of the state from all internal and external threats and to not allow banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) to challenge its writ in any way.

The consensus was reached at the NSC meeting convened under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Friday.

The meeting was attended by relevant Federal Cabinet members, National Security Adviser, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, all three Services Chiefs, DGs of ISI, IB and FIA, and senior civil and military officers.