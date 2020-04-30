PTI govt has destroyed economy of Pakistan: Hamza Shahbaz

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member and opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has destroyed economy of the country.



Talking to media after court appearance, the PML-N leader said that the government is again increasing prices of petrol and electricity. The ministers will soon be made accountable in front of the people, he added.



The reaction came as Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) recommended an increase in the price of petroleum products by up to Rs8 per liter from November 1.



According to a summary sent by the OGRA to the Petroleum Division, the authority proposed hike in the price of petrol by Rs6.5 and High Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs8.



The new prices – fixed for 15 days – will be announced after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s approval.



Just two weeks ago, the government jacked up the price of petrol by Rs10.49 per liter, following fluctuation in the global oil prices.