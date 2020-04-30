Jan Muhammad Jamali of the BAP is a strong candidate for the post of Speaker.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha has summoned the provincial assembly (PA) session to meet today (Saturday) at 3:00pm to elect new Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly, dunya News reported.

According to sources, the nomination papers for the post of Speaker will be submitted today (Saturday) from 8.30 am to 12:00 noon in the office of the Secretary Assembly.

Sources further said that the polling for the Speaker s post will be held through secret ballot in the assembly session at 3:00 pm. The post became vacant after the resignation of Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

Jan Muhammad Jamali of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) is a strong candidate for the post of Speaker and there is a strong indication that he will be elected unopposed.

