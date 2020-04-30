Capt Safdar sees Maryam as prime minister

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz’s husband Captain (retd) Safdar on Friday lauded his wife and said that he always saw her as prime minister of the country.

According to the details, Captain Safdar’s response came from a video shared by Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Hina Pervaiz on Twitter where he could be seen briefing media outside the Supreme Court.

Captain Safdar said that he has been considering his wife as a prime minister since 2018.

Asking the public he queried, “Who else is credible for the position of prime minister than Maryam Nawaz.”

It is pertinent to state here that Captain (retd) Safdar announced the marriage of Junaid Safdar to be held in December. Moreover, he added that the announcement of election could take place in the same month and Junaid’s marriage might be scheduled forward.