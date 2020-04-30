Yasmin Rashid urges people to get vaccinated to avoid new wave of coronavirus

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday has urged the people to get themselves vaccinated in order to avoid new wave of coronavirus.

In a statement, the minister has appealed the students to administer coronavirus vaccine so that the authorities won’t close the schools. The citizens should wear masks until complete eradication of the virus, she requested.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 17 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,271,686. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,431 on Friday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 659 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

469,122 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 439,845 in Punjab 177,807 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,835 in Islamabad, 34,461 in Azad Kashmir, 33,228 in Balochistan and 10,389 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 20,705,288 coronavirus tests and 45,093 in the last 24 hours. 1,220,105 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,395 patients are in critical condition.

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 1.46 percent.

So far, 70,139,040 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 415,562 in last 24 hours. 40,016,932 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 373,474 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 103,514,198 with 754,680 in the last 24 hours.