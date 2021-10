ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday has said that special permission was sought from the Indian aircraft to use Pakistani airspace from Srinagar to Sharjah.

In a statement, the CAA spokesman said that the aircraft was allowed to fly through Pakistani airspace on the request of Indian authorities.

It is to be mentioned here that the passenger plane G81595 flew to Sharjah via Lahore region.