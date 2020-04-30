CM was briefed over the law and order situation across the province

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday has chaired a key meeting in connection with ongoing protest of banned outfit.



During the meeting, the CM was briefed over the law and order situation across the province while he also reviewed security arrangements for the protection of the citizens.



Provincial law minister Raja Basharat, pecial Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information & Special Initiatives Hasaan Khawar and personnel of Punjab police were also present in the meeting.

On the other hand, the locals are facing problems in travelling due to blockage of GT Road at different areas following the protest of banned outfit.

The mobile phone and internet services in Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Jhelum have also been suspended.

All the markets of Rawalpindi are also partially closed as protestors of the banned outfit continue their march to the federal capital.

Rawalpindi administration has also suspended metro bus service from Saddar to Faizabad for two days and closed all roads linking to Murree Road in view of protest by banned outfit.

