The protests will be carried out at six different areas in Karachi.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is all set to hold protests against inflation and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government today (Friday).

According to party sources, the protests will be carried out at six different areas in Karachi. Central and provincial leadership will also participate in the demonstrations.

Earlier, Central Information Secretary Shazia Atta Marri stated, “The people would participate across the country in the anti-government protest on the instructions of PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and make it a historic demonstration.”



“Poor people of the country are suffering because of the worst inflation, unemployment and economic woes but the incompetent government of PTI has failed to provide any relief to the people,” she added.