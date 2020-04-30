Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo will be sworn in at Governor House in Quetta at 4:00pm.

QUETTA (Dynya News) - Balochistan Assembly will meet at 10:00am today (Friday) to elect the Chief Minister, Dunya News reported. The session was summoned by Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Agha. The assembly will decide the issue of the new chief minister in accordance with rule 18 of Article 130(4) of the Constitution.

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo will become the new Chief Minister of Balochistan as no candidate has filed nomination papers against him. The nomination papers for the post of Chief Minister were submitted to the office of the Secretary to the Balochistan Assembly till 5 pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo submitted 5 nomination papers but no other candidate submitted nomination papers in the stipulated time, the Secretary Assembly scrutinized the nomination papers and declared them valid.

In this situation, the success of Abdul Quddus Bizenjo is certain. Once the nomination papers are declared valid, he will have to get a majority vote from the House to become newly elected Chief Minister. He must get the votes of 33 members.

After securing majority, Speaker Balochistan Assembly will announce Abdul Quddus Bizenjo as new Chief Minister of the province.

Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo will be sworn in at Governor House in Quetta at 4:00pm. Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Aghan will take oath from the elected Chief Minister.

A large number of provincial assembly members and other key personalities of the province will attend the oath-taking ceremony of Quddus Bizenjo at the Governor House.

