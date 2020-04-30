ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan on Thursday said that the recent test fire of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Agni-5 by India would further vitiate the political and security environment in South Asia.

“We are concerned at India’s jingoistic pursuit of lethal weapons, which coupled with its hostile posturing vis-à-vis neighbours, further imperils peace and stability in South Asia,” Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said in his weekly press briefing.

He said it must be alarming for the international community that at a time when the region was already facing the growing and real threat of extremist Hindutva ideology which espouses territorial expansionism, the BJP-RSS combine was recklessly seeking an arms race.

He told media that India’s behavior defied the oft-propounded argument that its mainstreaming in the international export control regimes would further the non-proliferation objectives of the regime by promoting restraints.

“To the contrary, India seems to have been imbued with a sense of entitlement to access technologies for advancing its weapons programs, and it is a source of concern for us,” the spokesperson remarked.

Regarding the Kashmir Black Day observed on Wednesday to condemn 74 years of Indian illegal occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir which marked multiple events including a solidarity walk from the Foreign Ministry led by President Dr. Arif Alvi, plantation of saplings by Foreign Secretary and letter by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to the UN Secretary-General and President of the Security Council.

A letter has also been addressed to the European Union High Representative Josep Borrell, he added.

The foreign minister has drawn attention to India’s continued denial of the right to self-determination to the people of IIOJK for more than seven decades, and to its recent illegal and unilateral actions since 5 August 2019, including the demographic re-engineering, that are in blatant violation of UNSC resolutions and international law, especially the 4th Geneva Convention.

Around the world, a range of activities took place, including by our Missions to raise global awareness about the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and to reaffirm solidarity with the Kashmir cause.

Meanwhile in IIOJK, India has unleashed worst form of state-terrorism. Ten Kashmiris have been martyred in Srinagar and Pulwama districts since 15 October.

He apprised media of reprehensible attacks against Kashmiri students following Pakistan’s win in the T-20 match against India. There are also disturbing reports about Kashmiri students and youth being charged under the draconian and arbitrary Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), he added.

He also told media about Prime Minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia mainly to attend the launch of the “Middle East Green Initiative (MGI)” as well as his telephonic conversations with world leaders including most notably with President Xi Jinping of China, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, and Prince Charles Prince of Wales.

Highlighting the Afghanistan situation, the spokesperson said mentioned Foreign Minister Qureshi’s visit to Tehran for the second Ministerial Meeting of Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan on Wednesday. He said during the meeting and other bilateral engagements, the foreign minister shared Pakistan’s perspective on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

About PM Imran Khan’s telephonic interaction with President Xi Jinping, the spokesperson said “The telephone call… was held with traditional warmth… But let me add that the relations between Pakistan and China are marked by mutual respect, mutual trust, and mutual understanding.” During the past 70 years, the bilateral partnership has withstood the tests of time, and grown from strength to strength.

To a question, Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan was working with regional partners and others to encourage engagement with Afghanistan, to find best ways forward on so many issues that Afghanistan faced currently including the humanitarian crisis, economic issues, and other concerns and expectations such as with regard to an inclusive set-up, respect for human rights, and not allowing usage of Afghan soil for terrorist activities against any other country etc.

With regard to the recent killing of the Pakistani prisoner in India, he said the Indian Indian Cd’A was summoned as the country took such issues very seriously and that all options were open with regard to further steps to press these concerns.

With regard to Pakistani prisoners in India, the current number is 345 that include civilians and fishermen.

To another query, the spokesperson said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had close cooperation on security and defence.

“As for the assistance provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we are grateful to the Kingdom on the recent announcement to deposit $3 billion and financing $1.2 billion refined petroleum products during the year,” he remarked.

On a question about the GSP+, the spokesperson said the current regime would expire in December 2023. The European Commission has moved a legislative proposal to renew the scheme for the next ten years from January 2024.

He said all beneficiary countries including Pakistan would be required to apply for the new scheme once it is in place.

About the telephonic interaction between Prince of Wales and Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss COP26, the spokesperson said the preparations for Pakistan’s participation in the summit were underway, and the level of Pakistan’s participation would be shared later.

