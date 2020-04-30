Jahangir Tareen said province was left behind due to the criminal negligence of previous governments

MULTAN (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen has said that the issue of South Punjab province will be resolved if his party would be given mandate in next election.

Talking to media in Multan, he said that the powers of South Punjab should be handed over to the Seraiki people.

He said South Punjab province is need of the region and no political scenario is changing.

The PTI leader said South Punjab province was left behind because the previous governments did not take care of the people of the region.

He said that he felt disheartened to see the viral video of Shakir Shujaabadi and came to visit him himself.

Tareen gave famous Seraiki poet Shakir Rs500,000 and also announced to give him Rs 50,000 monthly. “Shakir Shujaabadi is the voice of this region and it is the duty of all of us to take care of him,” he added.