ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Accountability court on Thursday has deferred the indictment of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in suspicious transaction case on the orders of Islamabad High Court (IHC).



The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court has adjourned the hearing till November 18.



Earlier, acocuntability court had rejected the appeal filed by Asif Ali Zardari seeking acquittal in suspicious transactions case on the basis of NAB Amendment Ordinance 2021.



Zardari’s lawyer Farooq H. Naik stated that indictment of his client cannot be carried out after NAB ordinance. Suspicious transactions of Rs8 billion is a private deal and doesn’t come under NAB jurisdiction, he added.



Previously, accountability court had deferred the indictment of former president Asif Ali Zardari in Rs8 billion suspicious transactions case due to his absence.



Asif Ali Zardari had requested the court to indict him through video-link; however, the court rejected his plea and warned to issue his arrest warrants.



It is to be mentioned here that Islamabad High Court had granted bail to Zardari on medical grounds in the case pertaining to suspicious transactions worth Rs8 billion made through a fake bank account.