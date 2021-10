A committee has been formed to decide about the alternative program structure.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – University of the Punjab has decided to discontinue Master’s degree program in any subject from now on.

Committee of Deans took the decision which has also been conveyed to affiliated colleges of the university. From next academic year, private as well as regular students will not be offered the program and instead students will be offered admission in fifth semester.

