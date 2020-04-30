All markets of the city are also partially closed.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Rawalpindi administration has suspended metro bus service from Saddar to Faizabad for two days and closed all road linking to Murree Road in view of protest of by banned outfit.

According to details, all markets of the city are also partially closed as protestors of the banned outfit continue their march to the federal capital.

Government has suspended mobile phone and internet service in several areas of Punjab and citizens are facing severe difficulties as protestors have closed both sides of the GT Road near Kamoke.

CM Buzdar chairs key meeting to review law and order situation

Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday has chaired a key meeting in connection with ongoing protest of banned outfit.

During the meeting, the CM was briefed over the law and order situation across the province while he also reviewed security arrangements for the protection of the citizens.

Meanwhile, CM Buzdar directed the concerned authorities to take strict action against those involved in extremism.

Provincial law minister Raja Basharat, chief secretary and Punjab inspector general were also present in the meeting.

Rangers given powers to maintain law and order in Punjab for 60 days: Sh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that Rangers have been given powers to maintain law and order situation in Punjab for the next 60 days.

Talking to media in Islamabad, he said that Punjab government has been given authority for 60 days under Anti-Terror Act and Rangers have been summoned for 60 days under Article 147.

The minister said that the Punjab government has been given authority to use Rangers wherever it wants for next 60 days.

Banned outfit to be treated as militant organization: Fawad Ch

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that the banned organization should not dare to blackmail as the organization will no longer be considered a political but a militant organization.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said that the banned organization is not a religious party anymore and will be treated just as the rest of the terrorist organisations were eliminated, adding that the government does not want bloodshed.

The minister said that that no one will be allowed to challenge writ of the state, adding that every individual has the right to have his own particular belief, but no one will be allowed to blackmail the state.

Fawad Ch said that the state and the government demonstrated utmost restraint and avoided use of force against the violent protesters of banned organization. He said it is now responsibility of all the institutions to treat it as a militant outfit.

Five cops martyred in protest of banned outfit

Five policemen have been martyred due to violence within a week and the number of injured policemen has reached to 645.