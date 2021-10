The officers of Pakistan Navy and Egyptian Navy paid visits to each other

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Navy Ship PNS Alamgir has taken part in a joint exercise in Egypt.

The officers of Pakistan Navy and Egyptian Navy paid visits to each other and to discuss matters of mutual interest and maritime cooperation.

Earlier, the PNS Alamgir participated in a bilateral exercise with a Japanese ship Yugiri.

Under Combined Task Force 151, the PNS Alamgir also participated in a multinational anti-piracy operation.