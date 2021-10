The troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation

SRINAGAR (Dunya News) - In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district.

The troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Cherdari area of the district.

Meanwhile, occupation forces suspended mobile and interest services in the area creating problems for the residents of the valley.