Fee and fair elections are the only solution of the country's problems: Shahid Khaqan

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said that incumbent government does not care about problems being faced by public and now masses know that they will not get any relief if elections are stolen.

Talking to media persons outside accountability court, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan said that inflation, which is causing problems for masses, is an outcome of failures of government. Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is protesting against inflation in country, he added.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reiterated that free and fair elections without any delay are the only solution of the issues faced by the country.