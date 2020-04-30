Dry weather expected in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas during the next 12 hours.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama,Baramula, Anantnag, Shopian Jammu and Leh.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning

Islamabad eleven degree centigrade, Lahore seventeen, Karachi twenty-two, Peshawar twelve, Quetta five, Gilgit three and Murree and Muzafarabad nine degree centigrade.