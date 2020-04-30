LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 9 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,271,027. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,414 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 706 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,904 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,557 in Sindh 5,733 in KP, 938 in Islamabad, 740 in Azad Kashmir, 356 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 468,776 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 439,653 in Punjab 177,723 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 106,813 in Islamabad, 34,455 in Azad Kashmir 33,220 in Balochistan and 10,387 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 20,660,167 coronavirus tests and 49,486 in the last 24 hours. 1,219,174 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,408 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 1.42 percent.

Vaccine Statistics



So far, 69,341,110 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 301,581 in last 24 hours. 39,303,110 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 327,948 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 102,067,945 with 603,182 in the last 24 hours.