ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Indian Charge d’Affaires was summoned to the Foreign Office today and a strong protest was lodged on the reported killing of a Pakistani civilian prisoner Zia Mustafa, in an incident involving Indian occupation forces in Poonch sector of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Indian Cd’A was told that the reported killing of the Pakistani prisoner, who was in Indian custody since 2003, under mysterious circumstances at a location away from the prison where he was interned, was not only intriguing but also raised serious questions about the well-being, safety and security of Pakistani prisoners in India.

Regrettably, this is not the first such incident. In the past as well, Pakistani civilian prisoners in India have been found dead under inexplicable circumstances. Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of the dastardly Indian practice of extra-judicial killing of Pakistani and Kashmiri prisoners in fake encounters.

The government of India was urged to urgently authenticate this particular incident, undertake a credible and transparent investigation into it, ensure justice, and hold the perpetrators to account.

The Indian government was further reminded to fulfill its obligations to ensure safety, security and humane treatment of all Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails/detention centres pending their release or repatriation.