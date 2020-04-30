PM Imran chairs Federal Cabinet meeting

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday has chaired a meeting of Federal Cabinet in Islamabad.
During the session, the participants discussed overall political and economic situation of the country.
The premier took the cabinet into confidence over his Saudi Arabia tour while the participants were also briefed over the negotiations with the banned outfit in Lahore.
