TEHRAN (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called for devising a long term road map to advance the agenda of political engagement, economic integration and regional connectivity with Afghanistan.

Addressing the second meeting of neighboring countries of Afghanistan in Tehran on Wednesday, he stressed for exploring possibilities of forging fruitful collaboration with key international actors that can support the reconstruction and economic development in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister said, Pakistan on its part, is trying its best to help stem the downslide. We have continued to provide urgently needed food stuff and medicines to the neighboring country. He said Pakistan has revised custom duties on Afghan products to facilitate imports from Afghanistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said all stakeholders must avoid repeating mistakes of the past, maintain positive engagement and show solidarity with the Afghan people.