LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday has expressed solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir on Black Day.



In his message, the PML-N leader said that on October 27, 1947, Indian government illegally occupied the valley. This day is an open challenge for international community and United Nations Security Council (UNSC), he added.

Kashmir will be soon freed, he hoped.

On the other hand, Pakistan and Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world are observing Black Day today to convey to the world that they reject India’s illegal occupation of their motherland.

The day is marked every year to express support to Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right to self-determination and remind the United Nations and the international community of its commitments regarding the resolution of this longstanding dispute.

Call for observance of the day has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other pro-freedom organizations.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations have said that 27th October 1947 is the darkest day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.