QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least six more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 32,227 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 1,218,591 people were screened for the virus till October 26 (Tuesday) out of which six more were reported positive in the last 24 hours. The new cases were reported in Quetta and Turbat.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 99 active coronavirus cases in the province while 31,773 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far.

At least 355 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Tuesday was recorded at 0.91 percent in the province.

