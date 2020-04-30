Sh Rashid said, "We don’t want any confrontation which could impact Pakistan’s stability."

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Tuesday said that all demands of the banned organisation have been accepted except the expulsion of the French ambassador.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said that notification of appointment of Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum has been issued and Lt Gen Faiz Hameed will remain DG ISI till November 19.

He said the storm of rumors is over today, adding that the prime minister and the armed forces are on the same page.

Regarding protest of the banned organization, Sh Rashid said that the banned organization had promised to open the routes by midnight on Tuesday, adding that the the government is ready to compromise on all demands of outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan except closure of France Embassy.

The Minister urged the TLP leadership to open the roads for the best interest of general public and country. “We don’t want any confrontation which could impact Pakistan’s stability,” he emphasized.

Rashid went on to say that said the group had promised to open all routes by Tuesday, adding, “We are waiting for them [TLP] to fulfill that promise.” He said that except for the one issue, "we don’t have any reservations with the group".

The minister further said that he will contact the group’s leadership again at 8 pm today as routes occupied by TLP s workers still remain blocked.

He reiterated that the group’s “top demand” regarding the expulsion of the French ambassador is not possible as there are “many complications.”