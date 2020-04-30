ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government on Tuesday issued a notification for the appointment of Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as the new Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence Agency.

According to the notification, issued by the Prime Minister s Office, Lt Gen Anjum will take charge of his new office on November 20, thereby leaving Lt Gen Faiz Hameed in the seat till November 19.

The notification followed a meeting of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa with the Prime Minister Imran Khan, a statement from the Prime Minister House said.

“The meeting was part of the ongoing consultation process between the Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff about the timing of change of command in ISI and selection of the new DG ISI.

The PM House statement said during the process “a list of officers was received from Ministry of Defence. Prime Minister interviewed all the nominees. A final round of consultation was held between the Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff today.”

“After this detailed consultative process, the name of Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum was approved as new DG ISI,” the press release said.

The notification said the “The Prime Minister has seen and approved the appointment of PA-27007 Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, HI (M). The new appointment has been selected from the panel of officers.”

Profile

Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmad Anjum was commissioned in 28th Punjab Regiment of infantry and is from 77th PMA long course.

He has also served as Inspector-General of the Frontier Corps stationed in Balochistan from December 2016 to December 2018 and also served as Corp Commander of V Corps from December 2020 to October 2021.

The newly-appointed DG ISI is graduate of Combined Arms Centre UK, Staff College Quetta, Advance Staff Course UK, NDU Islamabad, APCSS USA and Royal College of Defense Studies UK. He holds a Master degree from King’s College London and NDU Islamabad.

Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum has vast experience of command in conventional as well as sub-conventional threat environment.

He commanded an infantry brigade in South Waziristan Agency, an infantry brigade in Kurram Agency and Hangu during Op Zarbe Azb and he was IGFC Balochistan during Op Raddul Fasad.

He has been an instructor at PMA, Staff College and NDU. He has been Commandant of Staff College, Quetta. He has also been Chief of staff of 5 Corps.

His last assignment was Commander 5 Corps, Sindh. Lt Gen Anjum is keen runner and enjoys playing basketball and cricket.