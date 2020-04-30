The two leaders agreed to strengthen Pakistan-China cooperation in the relevant areas

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan and China have agreed to further strengthen bilateral economic and commercial ties, including full realization of the potential offered by the Phase-II of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement.

This came during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen Pakistan-China cooperation in the relevant areas and to promote China Pakistan Economic Corridor’s (CPEC) green development as a high quality demonstration of the Belt and Road Initiative.