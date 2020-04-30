Pakistan reports 572 coronavirus cases, six deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported six deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,269,806. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,392 on Tuesday.



According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 572 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

468,164 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 439,307 in Punjab, 177,553 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,749 in Islamabad, 34,443 in Azad Kashmir, 33,204 in Balochistan and 10,386in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 20,572,249 coronavirus tests and 42,096 in the last 24 hours. 1,217,218 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,028 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 1.35 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 68,666,464 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 361,718 in last 24 hours. 38,596,890 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 383,426 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 100,741,762 with 725,175 in the last 24 hours.