The number of total confirmed COVID-19 patients surged to 32,221 in Balochistan on Monday.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least eight more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Monday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 32,221 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,214,878 people were screened for the virus till October 25 (Monday) out of which eight more were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 101 active coronavirus cases in the province while 31,765 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far.

At least 354 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Monday was recorded at 2.01 percent in the province.

