ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan while elaborating the steps being taken by his government to tackle climate change said that human beings are facing bigger challenges due to environmental issues and no new project to generate energy from coal will be launched in Pakistan.

Addressing the Middle East Green Initiative Summit in Saudi Arabia on Monday, the prime minister said that one billion mangrove trees will be planted by 2023, adding that mangrove trees have the highest carbon dioxide absorption capacity.

He said Pakistan is the only country in the world which is investing 44 percent in environmental protection, adding thousands of jobs were created to protect the environment.

Imran Khan said tackling existing challenges that affect man-made infrastructure and coastal ecosystems has already become a serious concern.

Earlier upon reaching at the Middle East Green Initiative Summit in summit hall which has begun in Riyadh, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Abdul Aziz welcomed PM Imran Khan.