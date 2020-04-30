RIYADH (Dunya News) – The United States (US) has acknowledged various initiatives undertaken by Pakistan to fight climate change on Monday.

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said during a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Riyadh. John Kerry called on PM Imran Khan on the sidelines of the Middle East Green Initiative Summit.

Highlighting the priority attached by the government of Pakistan to climate change, the prime minister underscored the need to reinforce national as well as global emphasis against this existential threat.

He also highlighted Pakistan s experience of launching nature-based solutions to address the environmental challenges, including the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project.

Reviewing the ongoing collaboration between Pakistan and the United States on climate change and environment, Imran Khan expressed satisfaction on the recently held inaugural meeting of the US-Pakistan Climate and Environment Working Group.

PM Khan underscored that Pakistan and the United States should continue sharing ideas, expertise and technology to optimize mutually beneficial opportunities in the fight against climate change.

The prime minister also encouraged the Special Envoy to further explore possibility of enhanced bilateral engagement through the US International Development Finance Corporation to support investment in climate mitigation, resilience, and adaptation in Pakistan and the developing world.

On the occasion, John Kerry agreed that Pakistan and the US share a longstanding relationship, which should be further reinforced in areas of mutual convergence, including climate and environment. He also acknowledged various initiatives undertaken by Pakistan to fight climate change.

The two sides agreed to work in close coordination to determine next steps in building an effective framework of cooperation in this regard.