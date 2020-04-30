RIYADH (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently visiting visit Saudi Arabia to attend the Launch Ceremony of the “Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit” being held in Riyadh, has felicitated the Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on impressive victory in the Presidential Election.

Uzbekistan held its first Presidential Election on October 24, 2021 since President Shavkat Mirziyoyev came to power in September 2016 following the death of Islam Karimov.

In the elections, the Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was re-elected for a second five-year term, winning 80.1% of the vote in the poll.

Heartiest congratulations to my friend President Shavkat Mirziyoyev @president_uz on impressive victory in Presidential elections. People of brotherly Uzbekistan have again reposed their trust in his able ldrshp. I look forward to continued productive engagement between &. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 25, 2021

“Heartiest congratulations to my friend President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on impressive victory in Presidential elections. People of brotherly Uzbekistan have again reposed their trust in his able leadership. I look forward to continued productive engagement between Pakistan and Uzbekistan,” Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote on Twitter.