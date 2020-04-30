RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that global consensus is needed to avert humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

According to a issued statement of the Inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR), High Commission of Canada in Pakistan Wendy Gilmour visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) and met with COAS Bajwa.

“The overall regional situation, peace and stability in Afghanistan were discussed during the meeting. They also exchanged views on the issues of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation in various fields,” the ISPR said.

The ISPR said that the Canadian high commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, adding that she vowed to continue working for better bilateral relations.

Wendy Gilmour maintained that Pakistan played a key role in the operation to evacuate foreigners from Afghanistan.

On the occasion, the army chief said that a global consensus was needed on Afghanistan to avoid a humanitarian crisis, as well as to make concerted efforts for the development of the Afghan people.

General Bajwa further said that Pakistan wants a long-term, multi-faceted and lasting relationship with Canada. “Pakistan wants to maintain the tradition of bilateral relations,” he added.