Government is facing some financial constraints regarding rehabilitation: Advocate General Sindh

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Monday summoned Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in Gujjar Nullah case.

According to details, the case was heard at the apex court’s Karachi registry. Supreme Court asked the concerned officials of what steps have been taken by the government for rehabilitation of the affectees.

On this Advocate General Sindh informed the court that CM has submitted a report as government is facing some financial constraints.

Earlier a hearing on the case in September, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan reprimanded the concerned authorities and said that we cannot wait till next budget to resolve the issues of the people.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed warned of allotting Chief Minister and Governor houses to the victims of Gujjar Nullah case. We should suggest the victims to install their tents outside these residencies, he added.