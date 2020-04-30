Rain wind-thunderstorm expected in Punjab, KP, GB and Kashmir

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, upper-central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Meanwhile, snowfall over mountains is also expected at a few places in upper districts. Isolated heavy falls and hailstorm are likely to occur in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Kashmir during the period.

Met Office has forecast cloudy weather with chances of rain wind-thunderstorm in Jammu, Pulwama and Baramula and cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind-thunderstorm and snow over mountains in Srinagar, Leh, Anantnag and Shopian in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning

Islamabad fourteen centigrade, Lahore sixteen, Karachi twenty, Peshawar thirteen, Quetta two, Gilgit and Murree nine, Muzaffarabad eleven degree centigrade.



