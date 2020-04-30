ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on October 27 over allegations levelled by him on the commission.

Fawad Chaudhry had criticized the election commission over raising questions on electronic voting machines that government plans to use in the next general elections.

Election Commission has also issued show cause notice to Railways Minister Azam Swati for not appearing before the authorities in a matter related to allegations against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The commission expressed resentment and summoned the minister in personal capacity on October 26.